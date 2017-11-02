A newly released $200 beer is illegal in 12 states

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are used to seeing discounted drink deals, but one newly released beer is selling for $200.

Samuel Adams announced the 10th edition of its Utopias, a limited edition craft beer that’s released every two years. The 2017 beer has such a high alcohol content that it’s reportedly illegal in 12 states.

The high price tag comes from the extensive brewing process and high-quality product. According to Samuel Adams, the beer “is reminiscent of a rich vintage Port, old Cognac, or fine Sherry with notes of dark fruit, subtle sweetness, and a deep rich malty smoothness.”

If it doesn’t sound like a typical beer, that’s because it isn’t. A Boston Lager has an ABV of 5 percent. The Utopias? An ABV of 28 percent. That high alcohol content makes the product illegal to sell in: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, and Washington.

Even if you don’t live in the 12 states where it’s illegal, good luck getting your hands on it. Only 13,000 bottles will be put up for sale. The beer has a suggested retail price of $199 for a 24-ounce bottle, but the company recommends a serving size of 1 - 2 ounces.

For an additional $30, you can also buy a special Riedel glass for the beer.

Cheers!