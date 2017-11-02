‘Bad Grandmas’ set to storm St. Louis International Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The Saint Louis Film Festival's opening night features the world premiere of Bad Grandmas, a St. Louis-shot comedy by co-writer and director Srikant Chellappa and co-writer Jack Snyder. The team is behind such polished productions as Ghost Image and Fatal Call, which were based locally but screened both nationally and internationally.

Two of the film's actresses, Susie Wall and Jilanne Klaus Barnes joined us at FOX 2 to discuss the film.

Bad Grandmas - Opening Night Reception and Screening

November 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Cocktail Reception at 8 p.m.

Tivoli Theatre

St. Louis International Film Festival

Various Venues in the metro area

November 2-12

For more information visit: http://www.cinemastlouis.org