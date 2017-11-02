× Brenda Warner in St. Louis for annual coat drive

ST. LOUIS, MO — Now that the calendar has turned to November it is time to think about winter coats. Kurt Warner’s wife Brenda is back in St. Louis to kick off the 17th annual Warner’s Warm-Up Coat Collection.

Kurt Warner’sFirst Things First Foundation donated $20,000 worth of new coats for the program. They’ll be distributed by Operation Food Search.

You can donate new and gently used winter coats at locations around our area. The Warners’ Warm-Up coat drive continues through November 14th.