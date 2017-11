× Cardinals announce 2018 spring training schedule

The St. Louis Cardinals announced their 2018 Spring Training schedule today. The team’s 30-game Grapefruit League slate is set to begin on Friday, February 23 at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., as the visiting team against their complex co-tenants, the Miami Marlins, and will conclude on Sunday, March 25.

Individual spring training tickets for games in Jupiter will go on sale Saturday, January 13, at 10 a.m. EST, excluding tickets for the March 2 game vs. Boston that will not go on sale until Saturday, January 27 at 10 a.m. EST. Fans may purchase Cardinals spring training tickets in person at the Roger Dean Stadium’s Box Office beginning at that time or via the internet at www.cardinals.com or www.rogerdeanstadium.com.

Day Date Opponent Location Time

Friday February 23 Miami Marlins Jupiter** 1:05 p.m.

Saturday February 24 New York Mets Port St. Lucie TBD

Sunday February 25 Houston Astros Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Monday February 26 Minnesota Twins Fort Myers TBD

Tuesday February 27 Boston Red Sox (ss) Fort Myers TBD

Wednesday February 28 Baltimore Orioles Sarasota TBD

Thursday March 1 Minnesota Twins Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Friday March 2 Boston Red Sox Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Saturday March 3 Atlanta Braves Lake Buena Vista TBD

Sunday March 4 Houston Astros Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Monday March 5 Washington Nationals Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday March 6 Miami Marlins Jupiter** 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday March 7 Washington Nationals Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Thursday March 8 Miami Marlins Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Friday March 9 Houston Astros West Palm Beach TBD

Saturday March 10 Miami Marlins Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Sunday March 11 Washington Nationals West Palm Beach TBD

Monday March 12 OPEN DATE

Tuesday March 13 Miami Marlins Jupiter** 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday March 14 Houston Astros West Palm Beach TBD

Thursday March 15 Baltimore Orioles Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Friday March 16 Miami Marlins Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Washington Nationals West Palm Beach TBD

Saturday March 17 Atlanta Braves (ss) Lake Buena Vista TBD

Sunday March 18 Washington Nationals Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Monday March 19 OPEN DATE

Tuesday March 20 New York Mets Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday March 21 Miami Marlins Jupiter** 1:05 p.m.

Thursday March 22 Atlanta Braves Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Friday March 23 New York Mets Port St. Lucie TBD

Saturday March 24 New York Mets Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Sunday March 25 Washington Nationals West Palm Beach TBD

Monday March 26 Toronto Blue Jays Montréal, Quebec 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday March 27 Toronto Blue Jays Montréal, Quebec 7:07 p.m.