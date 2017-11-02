Fatal accident on Natural Bridge Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two people were killed and five others hospitalized after yet another deadly crash on a dangerous stretch of Natural Bridge Road in north St. Louis.

The afternoon after the crash, Jerome Davis, a friend of one of the victims, was placing balloons and flowers at the corner where the crash happened.

"Just something to show they were loved," said Davis as he placed more take on the flowers to keep them in place on the side of the light pole.

He said 30-year-old Tolighta Morrow, an Army veteran, and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Brian Greer, were on their way to take Tolighta's 4-year-old daughter, Camille, to her grandma's house when they were struck by an oncoming vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

St. Louis police say a stolen Volkswagon Jetta with four people inside--ages 29, 22, 16, and 14--ran a red light and struck Tolighta's car at the intersection of Natural Bridge and Fair.

"Camille is sitting up, she's out of critical, that's a blessing; and the other children, I heard they're doing better," said Davis. "Pray for them, too; it's not their fault."

So far this year, there have been eight deadly car accidents on the same stretch of Natural Bridge. Police have issued 200 speeding tickets in the 21st Ward on Natural Bridge in 2017 in an effort to deter dangerous driving.

Ward 21 Alderman John Collins-Muhammad said the city, state, and federal officials are working to make the corridor safer.

"[We are] conducting a series of PSA and studies to see how we can condense traffic, how we can remodel Natural Bridge, do we need more traffic lights, painting on the streets, one lane," said Collins-Muhammad.

Davis hopes when people pass the flowers and balloons on the corner, they'll be reminded to slow down.

"Running lights and killing people, it just don't add up," he said.

St. Louis police said they have increased enforcement in the area due to speeding and fatal accidents. A spokesperson with the department said seconds before Wednesday's accident, an officer conducting radar in the area saw the car traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer was pulling away from the curb and about to turn on the sirens when the accident occurred before his eyes.

Police said that same officer issued 34 traffic summonses in the area Wednesday.​