× Flyers Shut Out Blues, Hand St. Louis First Home Loss

The Blues undefeated winning streak at Scottrade Center ended at five on Thursday night, when the Philadelphia Flyers shut out the home team, 2-0.

The Note had begun their home schedule with those five straight victories, but Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth stopped all 33 Blues shots to earn the shutout. After a scoreless first period, Philadelphia got a goal from Brandon Manning to open the scoring. Initially, goalie interference was called on the Flyers and no goal allowed. But after a replay review, the referees reversed the initial call and awarded Manning the goal. They couldn’t see definitive goalie interference on the Flyers Jakub Voracek. There was no further scoring until the final minute of the game when Flyers captain Claude Giroux scored an empty net goal.

The Blues conclude their four game home stand this coming Saturday, November 4th, when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit Scottrade Center. Face off is an hour earlier than normal, 6:00 PM.