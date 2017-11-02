Former Massage Luxe exec pleads guilty in kidnapping case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On Thursday, Todd Beckman changed his plea to guilty and can face anywhere from 20 years to life or less if the judge decides to do so. This plea change came after a two-hour hearing in federal court.

Prosecutors said 53-year-old Beckman and four other men grabbed the victim, a fellow marijuana dealer, from his home in Maplewood and tied him up in a basement on November 21. The men then moved the victim to a shipping container while demanding a ransom from the victim’s family.

Beckman, the former president and CEO of Massage Luxe and Tan-Co, allegedly received $27,000 from the victim’s parents. That money was then split between Beckman and the co-conspirators.

According to court records, the kidnappers drove the victim to Gravois Bluffs and dumped him the day before Thanksgiving.

Beckman was dealing thousands of dollars in marijuana on the side and planned the kidnapping because the victim had stolen 24 pounds of marijuana and $15,000 in cash on October 29.

Beckman also admitted he beat the victim and pointed a gun at his head.

Beckman could also be forced to forfeit his fortune and pay restitution. He remains in the custody of U.S. Marshals while awaiting sentencing, scheduled for February 9, 2018.