Former St. Louis Ram Chris Long gives remaining salary to charity

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Philadelphia Eagles Defensive End and former St. Louis Ram Chris long recently revealed that he is donating the rest of his NFL salary, the final 10-game checks, to a number of local charities. He's giving in cities where he played, including St. Louis.

It's called Pledge 10 for Tomorrow.

The focus is to give funds for educational opportunities and equity. Two of the beneficiaries of his generosity are the Little Bit Foundation and College Bound.

Representatives from both organizations Rosemary Hanley, Executive Director and Co-Founder of The Little Bit Foundation and Scott Baier, Executive Director of College Bound joined us at FOX 2 to tell us about it!

For more information visit:

www.thelittlebitfoundation.org and www.collegeboundstl.org

www.pledgeit.org/Pledge10

www.chrislongfoundation.org