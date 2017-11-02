× Former state worker gets $1.1 million in settlement

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The state of Missouri will pay $1.1 million to settle two sex and age discrimination lawsuits filed by a former state employee.

The Columbia Tribune on Wednesday obtained a copy of the settlement finalized this week on behalf of Cindy Guthrie.

Guthrie and former Missouri Division of Employment Security director Gracia Backer filed suit in 2014 naming former Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations director Larry Rebman, then-Gov. Jay Nixon, and others.

Guthrie accused Rebman of firing her for refusing orders that overstepped his authority. It accused Nixon of firing Backer when she reported Rebman’s actions. Guthrie filed a second lawsuit in 2016. The settlement resolves both suits.

The state reached a $2 million settlement with Backer in December.