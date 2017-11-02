× Gang member faces sentencing in Chicago train-guns theft

CHICAGO (AP) _ A federal judge will sentence a Chicago street-gang member for helping to steal 100 new guns from a freight train.

Prosecutors described Patrick Edwards before Thursday’s sentencing as a career train burglar. They want a prison sentence of over 12 years.

Edwards and seven others slipped into a Norfolk Southern yard in 2015 to steal the guns. They were en route to Spokane, Washington, from New Hampshire’s Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Prosecutors say the 38-year-old should have known better than anyone how deadly gun trafficking is because his brother was fatally shot years ago.

Defense lawyers say Judge John Tharp should consider Edwards’ remorse and how he’s sought to change behind bars.

Tharp gave one co-defendant a 10-year term last month, saying such thefts contribute to Chicago’s “epidemic of violence.”