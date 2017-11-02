× Gov. Greitens sends Missouri senators scathing letter over VA investigation

ST. LOUIS, MO — Govenor Eric Greitens has sent a scathing letter to Missouri Senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt on official letterhead. He is asking the senators to stop grandstanding. While Greiten’s letter could also be considered to be doing the same thing.

Senators Roy Blunt and Clair McCaskill are supporting Lt. Governor Parson’s investigation into allegations of improper care at St. Louis Veterans Home.

In an announcement, Parson’s office said that an ongoing investigation over the past several months has revealed allegations of mistreatment and inadequate care of residents:

“I am deeply concerned by the allegations of mistreatment and inadequate care towards veterans of our armed forces at the Missouri Veterans Home in St. Louis. My office has conducted numerous interviews with family members as well as current and formers staff members of the facility to document their experiences in the hope of enacting needed change. We are also troubled by allegations of higher than average use of anti-psychotic medication on an as needed basis.”

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has directed the department to launch an independent investigation this week. The review comes after complaints from workers, patients and their families of medication issues, low staff morale and neglect of residents.

Governor Greitens sent this letter to Missouri’s senators:

“Dear Senators McCaskill and Blunt,

I appreciate your recent interest veterans home. Frankly, it’s good to see some signs of life out of Congress. A lot of us back home are wondering what you’ve been up to.

I’ll tell you what we’ve been doing in Missouri: We’ve been fighting for veterans. When we learned about the possible mistreatment of veterans at the St. Louis Veterans Home, hello called on the Missouri veterans commission to investigate immediately. Then we directed a Department of Public Safety to complete a follow-up investigation. Then, we asked the Department of Veterans affairs to do the same. We will continue to demand the best for veterans, and we will hold those responsible for their care accountable. As a veteran myself, I won’t tolerate a single one being mistreated. Every veteran, and every veteran’s family, should have confidence in their care. I won’t rest until they do.

But you probably knew about these investigations before you sent the letter, “requesting an investigation.” Or, maybe you didn’t? Because in the other part of your letter, you asked for a copy of the VA report on the St. Louis Veterans Home. The VA publicly released their report back in September. If you lost your copy you can Google “St. Louis veterans Home Survey Report VA.” It’s the second link down.

We don’t need more meaningless letters from career politicians. What we need is action. After all that time in Washington, both of you should have some pull there, so you can talk to your friends at the VA. Get to work helping veterans, and fix the broken bureaucracy that fails our veterans and their families.

I saw too many of my friends and fellow service members returned home from combat and get mistreated by the VA. I saw lives ruined and families destroyed. In fact, the terrible treatment of our veterans is one of the reasons I ran for governor. I’ve seen this pain with my own eyes. I didn’t just read about it in a report.

And a while have you, one more thing: Missourians need Congress to get its act together to do it’s job, tax relief, Obamacare repeal, securing our borders – folks back home are looking for some results from Washington DC. It’s been too long, and we are tired of waiting.

Respectfully,

Eric R. Greitens

Governor”