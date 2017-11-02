Health risks, long term effects of children and screen time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Apple's latest, the iPhone 10 is already a sell-out in pre-orders. The technology changes so quickly that it's hard to keep up.

Nowadays, it's common to see little ones soaking up screen time on phones, iPads and other electronics. Could it be a growing health risk and have long term effects?

Doctor Dimitri Christakis, Pediatrician specializing in Childhood Development and Dr. Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra, Founder of the non-profit Children and Screens joined us via satellite to talk more about it.