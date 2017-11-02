× Massive fire extinguisher recall covers decades-old models

If you haven’t checked your fire extinguisher in a while, you might want to take a look. More than 40 million fire extinguishers in the United States and Canada are being recalled because they might not work in an emergency.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the extinguishers made by Kidde.

In 2014, extinguishers didn’t work for emergency responders who were trying to fight a car fire after a crash.

The recall covers 134 models of push-button and plastic-handle extinguishers made from 1973 through August 15, 2017.

The extinguishers can become clogged and the nozzle can come off.

Owners should contact Kidde to ask for a replacement and for instructions on how to return the recalled models. Kidde can be reached at 855-271-0773 or online at Kidde.com.