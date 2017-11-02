Miller brings beer battle to A-B’s backyard with taste test

ST. LOUIS – Back in September, Miller Brewing Company sent a film crew to downtown St. Louis to conduct a secret taste test among local beer drinkers.

The test, filmed for an online ad, asked St. Louisans to sample two different beers (labeled “A” and “B”) and record their preferences by color, scent, and taste.

Approximately three out of four St. Louisans who took the taste test (361 people) picked Miller Lite over Bud Light.

Anheuser-Busch didn’t take kindly to the ad.

A-B took issue with the methodology of the test and claimed taste tests “aren’t ‘natty.’”