MoDOT holding statewide winter maintenance drill

ST. LOUIS, MO — MoDOT holds a statewide drill Thursday for winter maintenance crews. Workers around the state will test their equipment, including snow plows. Emergency operations centers will also be part of the drill.

Every winter MoDOT has 3,200 workers involved in winter operations with 1,500 trucks on the roads. It costs about 45 million dollars to keep roads clear every winter.