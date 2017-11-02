× St. Louis County reveals how Prop P money will be spent

ST. LOUIS, MO — County Executive Steve Stenger released details of how money raised from Proposition P will be budgeted in 2018.

Over $18.6 million from the half-cent sales tax will provide raises for county police officers. Another $9.9 million will be used to hire 114 new officers.

One million dollars will be used for police training. Over $623-thousand will go towards a body camera program and $114-thousand will pay for juvenile treatment services. More than and $2.4 million will provided raises for justice services.