The Fountain On Locust featured on Cooking Channel`s ‘Late Nite Eats’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ The Fountain on Locust are known for their delicious Moroccan Pot pies and Late Nite Delight Sundaes. They've quickly become the most photographed restaurant in St. Louis with a one of a kind hand painted art decoration interior.

Alex Johnson, Chef at The Fountain on Locust and Heather Dawn, with The Fountain On Locust joined us in the kitchen to talk getting ready to be featured on the cooking channel "Late Nite Eats".

The Fountain on Locust featured on the Cooking Channel`s 'Late Nite Eats'

Thursday, November 2

9:00 p.m.

For more information visit: http://fountainonlocust.com

Online Recipe: https://www.redgoldtomatoes.com/recipes/detail/vegetarian-quinoa-chili

Directions | Ingredients

In a small saucepan cook quinoa in the 1½ cups vegetable broth according to package directions. (There will be extra vegetable broth which we will add to the chili later.)

4 cups vegetable broth

1/2 cup quinoa, uncooked

Heat oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook until translucent. Add garlic and green pepper and cook for 3 to 4 minutes.

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, or red onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

Add all the remaining ingredients minus the remaining vegetable broth and quinoa, and stir to combine. Continue cooking until chili reaches a simmer, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes. Then add the remaining vegetable broth and quinoa and stir to combine. Taste and seasoning with more salt and pepper if needed.

1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15 ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

2 (15 ounce) cans Red Gold® Tomato Sauce

1 (14.5 ounce) can Red Gold® Petite Diced Tomatoes Green Chilies

1 (14.5 ounce) can Red Gold® Diced Tomatoes Chili Ready

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried oregano

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon sugar