Treatment of blacks in St. Louis prompts economic boycott

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Several faith, business and civic leaders in St. Louis angered by the treatment of black people are launching an economic boycott campaign.

The Rev. Dinah Tatman is organizing the effort. She says African-Americans are subjected to excessive force by police, criminalization and harsh sentencing. She also cites efforts to diminish voting rights and political redistricting that has made it harder for black people to win elections.

St. Louis has been the site of numerous protests since Sept. 15, when a judge acquitted former police officer Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the death of a black suspect.

The unrest has already had an economic impact with protests inside malls and on roads and highways, and cancellation of some events, including a U2 concert in September.