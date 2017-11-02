Youth basketball coach accused of soliciting sex from a minor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST. ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 28-year-old high school girls’ basketball coach for attempting to solicit sex from a minor, creating shockwaves in the community.

According to prosecutors, Dwan Prude knowingly offered the minor money or some form of merchandise to perform the sex act. The alleged incident occurred over a three-month period, dating back December 2016 through February 2017.

Prude has worked as a youth basketball coach in a middle school in East St. Louis District 189. The district placed Prude on administrative leave several months ago and relieved him of his coaching duties.

Investigators said Prude abused his position of trust and authority with someone under the age of 18 and this crime could have a severe impact of the defendant's life, regardless of the outcome of the case.

Prosecutors have asked that any families in District 189 that may have come in contact with Prude and believe their child may have been violated to contact the East. St. Louis Police Department.