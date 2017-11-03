16-year-old says stranger attacked her while walking home from school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, Mo. – Overland police are searching for man who attacked a Ritenour High School student Wednesday evening as she was walking home from school. It’s the third reported case of stranger danger in as many weeks.

Overland Police Chief Mike Laws said his department hasn’t had many stranger danger cases, but his officers want and need to find this suspect as soon as possible.

The incident took place at 8 p.m. near the intersection of Burns and Tennyson avenues.

“(The victim) said a gentleman approached her and pulled up in his car from behind her, got out of car, walked up to her, and grabbed her arm,” Laws said.

The student, a 16-year-old, normally had a ride home from practice but walked home that evening.

“When he grabbed her arm, she pulled away, ran away. Fortunately, he did not chase her,” Laws said. “He didn't say anything while he was there. He just got back in his car, made a U-turn and left.”

The police chief admitted they didn’t have much to go on in terms of a physical description of the suspect.

“She described him as tan in color; so we don’t know if he's Hispanic, dark complected, African-American – we don't really know for sure,” he said.

The girl said the man was about 35 years of age with a thin build and was driving a newer model black sedan.

“It's kind of odd that he didn't say anything,” Laws said. “So I don't know if it’s someone she knew, had an issue with. Obviously, she told us she didn't know the guy.”