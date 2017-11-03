× 2 years after slaying of aspiring model, no arrests made

CHICAGO (AP) _ It has been two years since aspiring model Kaylyn Pryor of Evanston was shot to death in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, and no arrests have been made for the crime.

Her family is trying to change that, offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Kaylyn’s father, Allan Scott, fought to hold back tears Thursday as he talked about his daughter, who entered Mario Tricoci’s “Mario Make Me A Model” competition and took home the trophy.

Scott made the plea that Kaylyn shouldn’t be forgotten.

Kaylyn was the victim of a drive-by shooting. A dark-colored SUV was seen driving away. Community leaders are passing out flyers around the neighborhood. It includes a way to remain anonymous if the recipient has information about the crime.