3 shootings within 90 minutes leave 6 wounded in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- St. Louis police say six men were injured in three separate shootings within 90 minutes of each other.

In the first shooting Thursday, police say a man in his 20s was shot while he was in a car, which then hit a tree. His condition was not available.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports two men were in a double shooting in The Gate District neighborhood. One man was critically injured.

In the third shooting, a robbery victim and two people believed to be suspects were injured in an exchange of gunfire at a gas station. All three men’s injuries not considered life-threating.

Police Lt. Ken Lammert says the robbery victim was shot in the shoulder and returned fire, hitting one suspect in the leg and the other in the stomach.