Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…NOVEMBER 4-5, 2017.

Time change weekend…ready…sunset Sunday afternoon will be 4:57! More Weird times continue over the next 5 days…warmer Saturday 69 degrees…even warmer on Sunday 79 degrees…the record 82 degrees…so making a run…with rain and some storms late Sunday into Sunday night…questions about severe weather…wait for it…cooler on Monday…strap in its a wild temperature ride…a chilly rain on Monday and Tuesday.