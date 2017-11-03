× Engaged couple found dead in double shooting near Columbia

ASHLAND, Mo. (AP) _ Police say a man and woman who were engaged have been found dead after a shooting.

The deaths were reported Friday morning in Ashland, which is near Columbia.

KRCG-TV reports investigators say they don’t believe anyone else was involved in the shootings.

Authorities say the dead are a 36-year-old female and 42-year-old man. Their names were not immediately released.

The couple moved to Ashland in July.

___

Information from: KRCG-TV