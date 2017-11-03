Engaged couple found dead in double shooting near Columbia
ASHLAND, Mo. (AP) _ Police say a man and woman who were engaged have been found dead after a shooting.
The deaths were reported Friday morning in Ashland, which is near Columbia.
KRCG-TV reports investigators say they don’t believe anyone else was involved in the shootings.
Authorities say the dead are a 36-year-old female and 42-year-old man. Their names were not immediately released.
The couple moved to Ashland in July.
