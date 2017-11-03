× Missouri senator reveals plan to save elderly, disabled aid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri senator has unveiled a plan to restore budget cuts affecting services for the elderly and disabled.

Republican Sen. Mike Cunningham released the proposal Friday. It’s aimed at finding money for services by limiting a tax break for low-income seniors and disabled renters.

It would cap the renters’ tax break at $450 and limit it to households making $22,000 a year or less. Residents receiving state or federal assistance or living in non-profit housing or nursing homes wouldn’t be eligible.

But it appears unlikely that lawmakers will consider the idea before their annual session begins in January. Top Senate Republican Ron Richard earlier this week said lawmakers don’t have enough votes to call themselves back, and Gov. Eric Greitens’ office has signaled he’s unlikely to call a special session.