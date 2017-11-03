Walker Stalker is a Con made by fans for fans. Tens of thousands of fans found their way to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for Halloween weekend. Featuring stars from the AMC series “The Walking Dead,” the weekend focuses on up close and personal interactions with actors, family activities and dozens of celebrity panels where fans can ask those questions to which they’ve always wanted answers.
PICTURES: Walker Stalker Atlanta 2017 – Friday
