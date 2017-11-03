Stranger Than Fiction: When Words Collide library fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Books can open up worlds we never would have imagined. The joy of reading is something everyone can benefit from. The St. Louis Public Library is working hard to share that experience, especially with young people who might be under-served.

Liz Reeves, director of the St. Louis Public Library Foundation, tell us about their gala fundraiser, Stranger Than Fiction: When Words Collide. She also discusses the library programs that are supported by the proceeds.

Stranger Than Fiction: When Words Collide

St. Louis Public Library Foundation

Central Library, 1301 Olive Street

Saturday, November 18