ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Weight is a murder mystery that was shot in southwest Missouri. It's just one of more than 300 films being screened during the 26th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival.

Writer Chris Rennier tells us more.

The Weight at St. Louis International Film Festival

Saturday, November 4

8:30 p.m.

The Tivoli Theatre

To learn more visit: cinemastlouis.org