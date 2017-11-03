Three people shot after funeral at The Ambassador

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Three people have been shot during a ceremony following a funeral at The Ambassador in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road. FOX 2's Andy Banker says the three shooting victims are male. One was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the chest. No word on the other victim's injury yet. Their injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The funeral was for a teen girl who recently died from a heart issue. A person at the scene says the shooter was settling a score over something unrelated that happened over the weekend.

Multiple St. Louis County Police vehicles are at the scene. Officers have placed many evidence markers in the parking lot where bullets appear to have been found.

There shooting appears to be over and the area is secure. Activity in the parking lot appears to be calm. But, people can be seen walking near the police tape outside the building.

SkyFOX helicopter captured images of someone being taken in a cart to an ambulance. An employee tells FOX 2 that the injuries in this shooting do not appear to be life threatening.

More details will be posted as this story develops.