University of Missouri-Columbia slightly lowers housing cost

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ The University of Missouri-Columbia is slightly lowering some on-campus housing and dining costs.

Chancellor Alexander Cartwright on Friday announced the cost for a traditional double-bed dorm room is going down 2.2 percent from $6,770 this academic year to $6,621 starting fall 2018.

That amounts to about $150 in savings over two semesters. As many as 1,320 students could be affected.

Double rooms in Hatch Hall will drop 5 percent, from $6,770 to about $6,430 for two semesters. That would mean roughly $340 in savings for about 460 students.

Starting next year, students also can opt to live in on-campus housing all year, including during breaks.

A new meal plan available next fall will cost $2,550 per academic year. It’s roughly $300 less than the cheapest current option.