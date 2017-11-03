Win Trans Siberian Orchestra Tickets!

Stop by one of 18 Papa Murphy’s locations to enter!

Trans Siberian Orchestra returns to Scottrade Center Tuesday, December 26th, 2017 to perform their enchanted Yuletide tale, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO and More” at 3pm & 8pm! Stop by any of the 18 area Papa Murphy’s Pizza locations for you chance to win a family-four pack to see Trans Siberian Orchestra!

Tickets on sale now at Live Nation.

Participating Papa Murphy’s Locations – love at 425°

18 PAPA MURPHY’S LOCATIONS:

O’Fallon/Hwy 50

1407 West US Hwy 50

O’Fallon, IL 62269

618-632-7272

Florissant/Lindbergh

8192 North Lindbergh Blvd.

Florissant, MO 63031

(314) 972-7272

St. Louis/Telegraph

5559 Telegraph Rd.

Saint Louis, MO 63129

(314) 487-8700

Edwardsville/Harvard

207 Harvard Dr.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 656-7272

St. Peters/Plaza 94

20 Plaza 94

St. Peters, MO 63376

(636) 447-1503

Wildwood/Taylor

2428 Taylor Rd.

Wildwood, MO 63040

(636) 458-7600

Chesterfield/ Hilltown Village

179 Hilltown Village Center

Chesterfield, MO 63017

St. Louis/Manchester

9538 Manchester Rd

St. Louis, MO 63119

Saint Peters/Mid Rivers

571 Mid Rivers Mall Rd.

Saint Peters, MO 63376

(636) 397-8888

O’Fallon/Hwy K

3027 Hwy. K

O Fallon, MO 63368

(636) 379-7272

Rolla/Bishop

201 South Bishop Ave

Rolla, MO 65401

(573) 364-7123

Arnold/ Vogel Rd

3918 Vogel Road

Arnold, MO 63010

Washington/Phoenix Center Dr

3004 Phoenix Center Drive

Washington, MO 65401

(636) 239-9797

Farmington/West Karsch Blvd

673 West Karsch Blvd

Farmington, MO 63640

Ballwin/Big Bend Road

1393 Big Bend Road

Ballwin, MO 63021

(636) 825-7500

Lake St Louis/Ronald Reagan Drive

6289 Ronald Reagan Drive

Lake St. Louis, MO 63367

(636) 625-8800

St. Charles/Zumbehl Road

2013 Zumbehl Road

St. Charles, MO 63303

(636) 757-3466

Swansea/North Illinois Street

2691 North Illinois Street

Swansea, IL 62226

(618) 235-8710

Contest rules