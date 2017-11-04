CASA volunteers needed for St. Louis children in foster care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There are almost 1,800 children today in the Greater St. Louis area in foster care. Voices for Children is a great program that advocates for these children and provides legal services for them while in protective custody.

Voice for Children is in need of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers, which requires 30 hours of training, to advocate for these children's best interests in the court and in the community.

To learn more about this program and to find out how to become a volunteer, visit: www.voices-stl.org