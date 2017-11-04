× East. St. Louis girls basketball coach faces sex charges

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) _ A man who coached girls basketball at a middle school before he was hired to coach a high school girls team in East St. Louis this year has been charged with soliciting a sex act from a 17-year-old girl.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that the felony charges were filed this week against 38-year-old Dwan L. Prude by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. An East St. Louis District 189 spokeswoman says Prude was relieved of his coaching duties months ago and placed on administrative leave.

Prude was hired by East St. Louis Senior High School in April after coaching girls at Lincoln Middle School in East. St. Louis for two years. A phone message left at the Prude home in East. St. Louis was not immediately returned.