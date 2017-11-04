× Missouri group works to make preschool affordable

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis-area group is trying to ensure children have access to affordable preschool as tuition increases and spots are limited.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Rev. Jeff Moore created Kirkwood Area Every Child Promise last year to help low-income families in Kirkwood get access to preschool.

The group worked with the Kirkwood School District and local private preschool providers.

Moore says the group has helped train teachers to work as private early-care providers, provided more than $50,000 in scholarships to families and given weekly packages of food to about 60 low-income individuals.

Some preschools in St. Louis County school districts can cost almost $10,000 a year.

Districts in areas that provide free preschool using federal, state or local funding say they don’t have enough space to accommodate families.