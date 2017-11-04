× Officer injured in domestic disturbance

CHESTER, IL – A Chester Illinois police officer suffered a head wound while investigating a domestic disturbance at East Stacey Street and Spring Street Saturday afternoon. Police say they received several calls about the disturbance and the officer arrived on the scene around 4:30 pm. The officer was trying to break up the disturbance, when he was injured. It’s not known how the officer was injured, but its believed that the injury is minor and the officer was transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Police did arrest 3 individuals, ages 16, 17 and 18, all for resisting arrest.