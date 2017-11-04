Violence leaves 3 dead in North City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a deadly day in St. Louis city after 4 separate incidents have left 3 dead and one man injured in the hospital.

The violence started Saturday late morning on North Newstead where a man in his 40’s was stabbed multiples times in the torso. He was transported the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

At 5 pm two shootings were reported to St. Louis city police. The first was a homicide that happened on Church Street in the North Riverfront neighborhood. Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the head and died at the scene.

A few minutes later a 48-year-old male was shot in the back on St. Louis Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. No word on his condition.

The latest shooting occurred just before 9 pm at Martin Luther King and Billups in The Ville neighborhood. Police tell Fox 2 that a 32-year-old male was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

So far, no arrest have been made and police are looking for leads is all 4 cases

If you have any information on the cases, you’re urged to call the CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Your tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward.