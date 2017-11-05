Arts Pop: Jewish Book Festival draws large crowds, wide-ranging topics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Jewish Book Festival is now underway. Now in its 39th year, the annual celebration of authors, books, and ideas is nationally recognized and draws large crowds. The range of author topics is vast: business, cooking, economics, family, fiction, history, music, religion, sports, and more.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Book Editor Jane Henderson writes about the festival in Sunday’s A&E section. Some of the books she is highlighting include, The Kelloggs by Howard Markel about the brothers who invented corn flakes and the turn of the century history surrounding them, After Anatevka a novel by Alexandra Silber, a sequel to the musical “Fiddler on the Roof”, and Martin Fletcher's The War Reporter, a novel about a correspondent kidnapped during Bosnian war who later suffers from PTSD.

