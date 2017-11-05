Hundreds of bicyclists ride in Cranksgiving, providing food to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of bicyclists Sunday helped kick off a St. Louis holiday tradition.

It`s known as Cranksgiving.

Cyclists pedal their way around St. Louis on a variety of different routes, stopping at local grocery stores along the way. Cyclists buy canned goods at the stores and volunteers load them up into their vehicles and deliver them to Food Outreach. Food Outreach provides food to low-income clients, men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS or undergoing cancer treatments.

Cranksgiving is a tradition started by St. Louis Bicycle Works, a program that gives kids a chance to earn a free bike while they learn about bike safety and maintenance.

The tradition started 12 years ago, and in 2016, the ride had over 900 bicyclists participate, collecting over 18,000 food items.

Over the years Cranksgiving has collected and distributed over 80,000 food items.