Missouri State Auditor says new bill will weaken protections for whistleblowers

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - The Missouri State Auditor is slamming the legislature accusing them of weakening laws protecting state and local whistleblowers.

Auditor Nicole Galloway says whistleblowers are essential for getting taxpayers inside information, and it saves you money.

The Auditor says the action by lawmakers takes away some of the job protection for whistleblowers.

Investigator Elliott Davis caught up with the State Senator Gary Romine who sponsored the new law. He says his bill did not strip whistleblowers protections and says the auditor should have talked to him first before criticizing his bill.

But after questioning by Elliott Davis he admitted he may need to take another look at it to make sure it doesn't hurt whistleblowers.