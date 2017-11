Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Sunday, November 5th, is National Hug a Chicken Day and some feathery friends were able to join us in the studio this morning. Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is a division of the Humane Society of Missouri. They offer adoption on a wide variety of animals and the option to sponsor a barn buddy.

For more information on adoption and to help donate, visit their website: www.longmeadowrescueranch.org​​