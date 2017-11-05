Post Scripts – Robert Mueller’s investigation, tax reform and Prop P

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo and Post Dispatch National and Political editor Christopher Ave spoke with the Chuck Raasch, Washington Bureau Chief for the paper about the first indictments in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian Meddling in the 2016 election. The group also discussed the Republican tax reform proposal.

Colombo and Ave also spoke with Post Dispatch reporter Celeste Bott about the Proposition P vote in the City of St.Louis.

The third segment featured a Contact 2 report on accusations that a St.Louis startup company owes local restaurant owners money.

The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s trending topics.