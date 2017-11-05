Severe thunderstorms pummel parts of St. Louis region with large hail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Thunderstorms fired up west of St. Louis during the mid-afternoon Sunday, out ahead of a strong cold front. Those storms increased in strength as they moved south and east through metro St. Louis and into Illinois. Many saw heavy rain and strong winds while some areas also saw large hail. Golf ball to tennis ball size hail was reported in Jefferson County, MO and Madison County, IL.

The thunderstorms moved out of the St. Louis region in the 7:00pm hour. Temperatures dropped 20°-30° in the wake of the cold front.