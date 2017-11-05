× St. Louis County paying 2 rents on workforce office

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ St. Louis County has been paying two rents for its workforce development office since it moved in February, and it owes nearly $2.3 million over the next seven years on the old lease.

County officials told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the county got stuck with a bad lease, but officials wanted to move the office to a better facility.

Critics of County Executive Steve Stenger say moving the office to the former St. Ann shopping mall appears designed to reward friends of Stengers who donated $325,000 to his campaign. Robert and P. David Glarner.

Stenger denied any link between the donations and the office move. Stenger says the former mall was simply an excellent lease at an excellent location.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com