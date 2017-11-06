× 2 die in head-on crash in mid-Missouri’s Phelps’ County

ST. JAMES, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say two people have been killed in a head-on crash in mid-Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 78-year-old Richard Brown, of Cook Station, and 34-year-old Adam Peck, of St. Peters.

The patrol says the crash happened Sunday morning on Missouri 68 in Phelps County after the pickup truck that Brown was driving crossed the center of the roadway and collided with Peck’s pickup truck. Both vehicles went off the side of the road and Peck’s overturned.

Brown and Peck were pronounced dead at the scene.