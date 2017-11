Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Wouldn't it be great if you could spruce up your day and cuddle a puppy or a kitten? Now you can.

Sarah Javier is the executive director of the APA. She is here to talk about why their "cuddle crew" is hitting the streets for pop-up playdates.

More information: www.Apamo.Org

314-645-4610