Cardinals release veteran RHP Trevor Rosenthal

ST. LOUIS_ The St. Louis Cardinals have released veteran right-hander Trevor Rosenthal and extended a qualifying offer to pitcher Lance Lynn.

The 27-year-old Rosenthal had Tommy John surgery this summer and could miss the entire 2018 season. He went 3-4 with a 3.40 ERA and 11 saves this year in his sixth season with the Cardinals.

St. Louis also outrighted infielder Alex Mejia and catcher Alberto Rosario off its 40-man roster on Monday. Mejia will be assigned to Triple-A Memphis and Rosario is eligible to become a minor league free agent.

Lynn went 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA in 33 starts this year. The durable right-hander has made at least 31 starts and pitched at least 175 1/3 innings in each of the last four seasons.

The move ensures the Cardinals will receive draft pick compensation if he signs with another team. Lynn has until Nov. 16 to make a decision on the $17.4 million, one-year qualifying offer.