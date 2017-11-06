‘Cheers to Our Heroes Party’ at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Throughout the month of November, guest of The Biergarten can purchase a Cheers to Our Heroes card if they would like to pay for a Military or First Responders` beer.

Cheers to the Heroes Party: On Veteran's Day, Saturday, November 11th, The Biergarten at Anheuser-Busch will host a party in honor of our heroes.

Witness the Color Guard present the colors during the National Anthem and the 82nd Airborne Division. Enjoy brews, food and music in the spacious indoor and outdoor Biergarten. Plus, there will be giveaways including Brewery Lights package, gift cards and more!

Cheers to Our Heroes Party

Veteran's Day

4:00pm - 7:00pm Saturday

The Biergarten

Anheuser-Busch Brewery

1200 Lynch St.

South St. Louis

BudweiserTours.com