‘Cheers to Our Heroes Party’ at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery

Cheers to the Heroes Party: On Veteran's Day, Saturday, November 11th, The Biergarten at Anheuser-Busch will host a party in honor of our heroes.
Witness the Color Guard present the colors during the National Anthem and the 82nd Airborne Division. Enjoy brews, food and music in the spacious indoor and outdoor Biergarten. Plus, there will be giveaways including Brewery Lights package, gift cards and more!
Cheers to Our Heroes Party
Veteran's Day
4:00pm - 7:00pm Saturday
The Biergarten
Anheuser-Busch Brewery
1200 Lynch St.
South St. Louis
38.598562 -90.209909