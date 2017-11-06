× Data: 116 state jobs moved to Springfield in last 2 years

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A Springfield-area lawmaker who wants to bring more state jobs to the Illinois capital city says new data show more work needs to be done on the effort.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that new numbers from the Department of Central Management Services show that 116 state jobs moved into Springfield from other parts of the state since Gov. Bruce Rauner took office in 2015. However the agency says more than 400 state jobs were lost in Sangamon County during the same time period.

Republican state Rep. Sara Wojcicki Jimenez of Leland Grove sponsored a resolution asking state agencies to report on where jobs were located and why they couldn’t be in Springfield. The survey was sparked by the belief that former administrations moved hundreds of state jobs out of Springfield.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register