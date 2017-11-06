× Father, step-mother charged with murder after child starved to death

JERSEYVILLE, IL – Two adults have been charged with first-degree murder after the death of a six-year old from extreme malnourishment. Jerseyville police were called to the Jersey Community Hospital on Friday, November 3, 2017 in response to the child’s death.

The six-year old lived in Jerseyville with his or her father, Michael Roberts, 42, step-mother Georgena Roberts, 42, three siblings, and two step siblings. The police determined that the deceased six-year old and a seven-year old were deprived of food by the adults as a form of punishment. The surviving children have all been taken into protective custody by the Department of Children and Family Services.

Preliminary findings of an autopsy on the six-year old show that the cause of death was failure to thrive due to “Extreme Malnourishment.”

Both Michael Roberts and Georgena Roberts have been charged with First degree Murder. They also face two counts of Endangering the Life and Health of a Child, one for the six-year old and one for the seven-year old. They are in custody in the Jersey County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Jerseyville Police continue to investigate.