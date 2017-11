× Grab a beer at ‘Breathe and Brew’ at the Schlafly Tap Room

ST. LOUIS, MO — Take a breath and have a brew Monday night at the Schlafly Tap Room on Locust.

The American Lung Association is having their first Lung Force Breathe and Brew event starting at 6:30pm. You can do yoga for an hour and then enjoy a pint of beer. The cost is $20 and benefits the American Lung Association.